Feature: Chinese doctor remembered in Tanzania for heroic sacrifice

08:27, June 23, 2025 By Hua Hongli ( Xinhua

People bid farewell to Zhang Junqiao, the leader of the 27th Chinese medical team in Tanzania, at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua)

DAR ES SALAAM, June 22 (Xinhua) -- "Regardless of nationality or race, what I value most is life," Zhang Junqiao, a Chinese anesthesiologist, had once said.

On Friday morning, more than 300 people gathered in solemn silence at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, standing side by side to bid farewell to Zhang, the leader of the 27th Chinese medical team in Tanzania, who lost his life while saving a drowning person.

The farewell ceremony, held with deep respect and heavy hearts, honored Zhang, whose portrait was surrounded by white flowers. Many wore white shirts embroidered with his smiling face, while others held up a T-shirt covered in handwritten names -- tokens of gratitude and grief. Tearful mourners whispered his name. "He was Chinese," said a nurse. "But to us, he was always family."

Zhang died on June 15, Father's Day, while rescuing a drowning woman off the coast of Dar es Salaam. Witness photos showed him holding her above water and helping her into a life jacket before disappearing beneath the waves. Despite colleagues' efforts to save him, Zhang could not be revived.

Zhang, 38, came from Shandong Province in eastern China and had been stationed at Muhimbili National Hospital, the country's top referral facility, since early 2024. As a senior anesthesiologist, he quickly adapted to the pressing needs of the hospital, where fewer than 20 anesthesiologists serve a facility operating seven to eight surgical rooms.

Rather than limiting himself to clinical work, Zhang focused on capacity-building. "I must teach. I must leave something behind," Zhang told his colleagues.

True to his word, Zhang initiated practical training programs for local medical staff and students. He introduced advanced techniques such as ultrasound-guided nerve blocks using simulation models, a first in local training. Working with the Association of Tanzania Registered Nurse Anesthetists, his sessions were praised for their practical value.

"He guided me calmly as I performed my intubation," recalled Elick Mwakatungila, a young nurse anesthetist. "He did not just teach me how to do it. He made me believe I could."

Despite language barriers, Zhang found ways to communicate -- using diagrams, gestures and hands-on demonstrations. He also proposed a dual-track training model to cultivate both nurses and high-level technicians.

"He brought us knowledge and warmth," said Daniel Munubi, acting head of anesthesia. "He was a bridge between the doctors of two nations, a bridge built on responsibility and heart."

Zhang's selfless act and sudden death triggered an outpouring of grief across Tanzania. Thousands of netizens took to social media to pay tribute.

"We lost a true doctor. He saved someone else with his bare hands," one wrote. "He was not from our country, but he gave his life for our people."

Another comment in Swahili read: "Tumempoteza daktari bingwa," which means "We have lost an outstanding doctor."

During Friday's memorial ceremony, Zhang's colleague listed 16 advanced techniques introduced by him, including ultrasound-guided internal jugular catheterization and high-frequency jet ventilation. Zhang also led lectures and hands-on mentorships, building what Tanzanian colleagues now call "a medical team that cannot be taken away."

Zhang's final social media post encapsulated his mission: "Serving the people knows no borders. As a Chinese doctor, I am proud to let my Tanzanian colleagues feel the strength of our country and our profession."

Zhang Junqiao (2nd L) demonstrates cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Emmanuel Herman)

Zhang Junqiao (L) rescues a drowning woman off the coast of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, June 15, 2025. (Xinhua)

Zhang Junqiao (R) works in a surgery at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, March 21, 2025. (Xinhua)

Zhang Junqiao poses for a photo at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 18, 2025. (Xinhua)

Zhang Junqiao (C) gives a lecture to local medical students at Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua)

Zhang Junqiao poses for a photo with a local child while participating in a free medical consultation event on Pemba Island, Tanzania, Dec. 8, 2024. (Xinhua)

