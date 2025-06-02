Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar performs first CT-guided lung biopsy

Xinhua) 11:32, June 02, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The 34th batch of the Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar has successfully conducted the region's first-ever CT-guided percutaneous lung biopsy, marking a significant milestone in local medical advancement.

The groundbreaking procedure represents a major leap forward in the precision diagnosis of respiratory diseases in Zanzibar, said Khalid Msabah Rashid, director of logistics at Zanzibar's Ministry of Health and liaison officer to the Chinese medical team, adding that it also underscores the growing impact of Chinese medical teams in enhancing healthcare capabilities across the region.

"This is the first operation of its kind in Zanzibar's history," Rashid said. "We are deeply impressed by the professionalism and technical expertise shown by the Chinese doctors. This is not only a medical breakthrough, but also a vivid symbol of the enduring friendship between the two sides."

The operation was led by Chen Wei, a specialist in respiratory and critical care medicine and head of the Chinese medical team. He was joined by imaging expert Zhang Jiandong and supported by local medical staff.

Using real-time CT imaging, the team precisely guided a needle into the patient's lung to extract tissue samples from a suspicious lesion, laying the groundwork for accurate pathological diagnosis and subsequent treatment, said Chen.

"This landmark surgery is part of broader Africa-China health cooperation efforts," Rashid added.

