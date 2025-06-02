Chinese medical team offers Traditional Chinese Medicine training in Senegal

DAKAR, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The 20th batch of the Chinese medical team to Senegal has lately launched a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) training program, which enrolled over 30 local health workers and medical students.

The training, held at the Fann National University Hospital Center in Dakar, consisted of 12 sessions covering fundamental TCM theories, clinical practice and demonstrations based on real cases. It emphasized both practicality and systematization, aiming not only to spread Chinese medical culture but also to promote TCM techniques suited to local healthcare needs, lead instructor Zhuang Chen told Xinhua.

"I had only read about TCM in academic papers before. This training gave me a firsthand experience of how TCM is practiced," said Ngor Side Diagne, professor at the Faculty of Medicine at Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar.

Fall Amet, a rehabilitation physician from northern Senegal, drove six hours to attend the training. "Learning authentic TCM techniques is well worth the effort. I want to bring this knowledge back to my hometown so more people can benefit from the wisdom of Chinese medicine," he said.

The Chinese medical team also introduced a special session on seasonal health preservation, based on the TCM philosophy of harmony between humans and nature. "This natural, preventive approach to health is very enlightening, especially for tackling seasonal diseases. It deserves wider promotion in Senegal," said participant Diouf Marie Francoise.

Yang Yiguo, head of the 20th batch of the Chinese medical team, noted that under the Belt and Road Initiative, TCM is becoming a new bridge connecting Chinese and African people.

In addition to providing medical services and supplies, the Chinese medical team will offer more TCM training programs in Senegal to bring the benefits of TCM to more local people, he said.

