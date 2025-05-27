Feature: Chinese medical team brings hope to rural residents in Tonga

Chinese medical team lead locals to practice the traditional Chinese fitness exercise Baduanjin on the Eua Island, Tonga, on May 23, 2025. (Xinhua)

SUVA, May 26 (Xinhua) -- "Chinese doctors came to our doorstep to treat us, which made me see the hope of life again," said an 83-year-old man with severe diabetic foot on the Eua island, Tonga.

The elderly suffered from severe foot ulcers and failed to receive timely treatment due to limited local medical resources. The arrival of Chinese doctors brought hope to him.

The man was receiving treatment during a week-long free clinic program across the Eua island conducted by the fifth batch of the Chinese medical team to Tonga last week.

During their stay, the medical team was based at the Niu'eiki Hospital, the main hospital in Eua, where they helped provide daily consultations, treatment and surgeries to local patients and donated much-needed medical supplies.

Team leader Lu Qingyang told Xinhua that they received over 300 patients and provided free health check-ups for more than 200 residents during this week-long event.

Lu said the team members also led the local people to practice the traditional Chinese fitness exercise Baduanjin, which aroused a warm response.

"Chinese doctors not only provide professional diagnosis and treatment, but also share valuable experience, which is of profound significance for improving our medical level," said Kafoaatu Tupou Moa, a head nurse of the hospital.

Acting Medical Officer of the hospital Patrick Penitani expressed his gratitude to the Chinese doctors for their hard work, and expected the medical team to carry out more such free clinic activities in the future to benefit more people on the outer islands in Tonga.

The fifth batch of medical personnel consists of six members, covering specialties such as gynecology, orthopedics, ultrasound medicine, anesthesiology, psychiatry, and pathological examination.

Since arriving in Tonga last July, the medical team has treated over 3,000 local patients and provided high-quality medical services to the local people through free clinics.

Chinese doctor Tang Jiande performs an ultrasound examination for a local patient on the Eua Island, Tonga, on May 22, 2025. (Xinhua)

