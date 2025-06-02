Chinese medical team offers free care at Zanzibar orphanage on Int'l Children's Day

Xinhua) 13:32, June 02, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The 34th Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar on Sunday provided free health services and donations to more than 60 children at an orphanage during a special International Children's Day event.

According to Chen Wei, the team leader, the team set up a mobile clinic at the orphanage, where doctors offered guidance on nutrition and hygiene.

Chen said that they assessed growth indicators and advised on safe physical activity, while specialists in dentistry, ophthalmology, and ENT (ear, nose and throat) conducted screenings for cavities, vision problems and hearing impairments using professional equipment.

Following the clinic, the team distributed a range of gifts, including sports equipment, books and food items, all carefully selected to support the children's development and well-being.

"Seeing the kids smile is the most precious gift we could receive on International Children's Day," said Chen. "This event is not only about medical service, but also about strengthening the friendship between China and Tanzania."

