Feature: Chinese medics treat patients, empower locals in Benin

July 15, 2025 By Sun Yi, Si Yuan ( Xinhua

LOKOSSA, Benin, July 14 (Xinhua) -- When Yang Ping stepped back into the intensive care unit, a wave of relief washed over her: Beatrice Lawe, a 45-year-old patient once teetering on the brink of death, was breathing on her own, vital signs stable, after an emergency operation performed by Yang and fellow members of the Chinese Medical Team in Benin.

"She really made it through," recalled Yang, a surgeon who leads the 27th Chinese medical team.

Lawe had earlier undergone surgery for peritonitis and appendicitis at another hospital, but developed severe complications shortly after. When her condition suddenly deteriorated, she was rushed to the Mono and Couffo Departmental Hospital Center in Lokossa, southwest Benin.

Yang still remembers the moment of her initial assessment. "Based on clinical experience, the odds of her survival were almost nil," she said.

Despite the grim outlook, Yang and her colleagues pressed on with emergency procedures, fully supported by the patient's family. Two weeks later, a miracle unfolded: Lawe regained consciousness with her condition stabilized.

She was eventually discharged in good health and, six months later, underwent a successful second operation for colostomy reversal and digestive tract reconstruction, after which she fully returned to normal life.

Her recovery became more than just a clinical success. It symbolized the deep trust and friendship between Chinese doctors and Beninese patients.

The hospital where Lawe was cured has a longstanding bond with China. Built with Chinese aid and inaugurated in April 1997, the Mono and Couffo Departmental Hospital Center serves as a key regional medical center in Benin.

Since 1978, the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwest China has continuously dispatched medical teams to the West African country, a commitment that has remained unbroken for 47 years.

The 27th batch of the Chinese medical team arrived in Benin in January 2024, consisting of 22 members, including 18 medical professionals. They are stationed in Lokossa and Natitingou.

Since their arrival, they have provided medical care to 15,382 patients, performed 2,758 surgeries, and organized 26 visits across Benin to provide locals with free consultation, treatment and, when needed, medication.

In a country with limited infrastructure, scarce advanced equipment, and a high prevalence of tropical diseases, the Chinese medical team often works under intense pressure.

"Motorcycle-related trauma cases are especially frequent," Yang noted. "At peak times, we handle up to seven or eight severe orthopedic injuries a day."

To help address these challenges, China and Benin signed a cooperation agreement in 2021, establishing a partnership between the General Hospital of Ningxia Medical University and the Mono and Couffo Departmental Hospital Center.

Through telemedicine consultations, academic exchanges, talent training, and expert visits, the program aims not just to heal, but to empower.

"We are not only here to treat patients," Yang said. "We are here to leave behind skills that will stay on and benefit our Beninese friends for generations."

Through case discussions, live demonstrations, and bedside teaching, the Chinese team helps local hospital staff improve their ability to independently manage situations such as emergency trauma, fracture reduction, and postoperative care.

The resulting effects are evident to the Beninese crew. Head nurse Jacqueline Oussou, who has worked in Lokossa for 15 years, said she has seen an increase in patients coming specifically for Chinese doctors.

"They are so dedicated, and they did an excellent job in surgery, obstetrics, otolaryngology and ophthalmology," she said.

In the anesthesia department, nurse Elsie Tchenagni highlighted the importance of the new equipment and skills brought by the Chinese team.

"They not only brought in new equipment, but also trained us patiently on how to use them," she said. "Now our procedures are much more precise. Even with language barriers, we have developed strong working chemistry."

From emergency surgeries to daily rounds, from hands-on training to technology transfer, the Chinese medical team in Benin has become more than just a group of doctors. They are trusted partners in health and an embodiment of friendship.

Over the past 47 years, successive generations of Chinese doctors have traveled from afar to serve in Benin, upholding the principle that "people come first, life comes first." Their unwavering dedication is reflected in the lives they save and the lasting impact they have on local healthcare.

In every hospital ward and surgical theater, their presence tells a quiet yet powerful story -- one of humanity, perseverance, and a shared hope for a healthier future.

