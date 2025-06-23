Chinese medical team provides free healthcare to children in Botswana

Xinhua) 09:34, June 23, 2025

Members of the 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana provide free consulting service at the SOS Children's Village in Tlokweng, on the outskirts of Gaborone, Botswana, June 22, 2025. The 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana on Sunday conducted a free medical outreach service and made donations here. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana on Sunday conducted a free medical outreach service and made donations at the SOS Children's Village in Tlokweng, located on the outskirts of Gaborone, the capital of the southern African country.

In a speech at the event, Motshwari Kitso, national director of SOS Children's Villages Botswana, expressed deep appreciation for the support the organization has received from the Chinese Embassy in Botswana and the Chinese community over the years.

SOS Children's Villages Botswana, a nongovernmental organization that supports children and young people without parental care or at risk of losing it, operates three centers in Tlokweng village of South-East District, Francistown city of North-East District, and Serowe town of Central District.

Currently, the organization cares for about 320 children at its three centers and supports an additional 1,500 children in the communities, Kitso said, expecting more medical outreach services in the future at the other two centers and in the surrounding communities.

Community leader Lazarus Ikalafeng welcomed the arrival of the Chinese medical team and their outreach service, which encourages people to prioritize their health by coming forward to see a doctor.

"The Chinese medical team has always been paying close attention to the health of children in Botswana," said Fan Wandong, head of the Chinese medical team.

He noted that through the medical outreach, the Chinese team would apply their medical expertise and clinical experience to promote the well-being of children, ensuring that their childhoods are filled with laughter rather than illness.

In addition to medical checkups, Chinese doctors educated the children on proper hygiene practices, including handwashing and preventing the spread of contagious germs.

The event was attended by Cui Yin, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Botswana, and featured donations from the embassy, the Chinese medical team, and the Charity Association of Chinese in Botswana, among others. Donations included hygiene and disinfection supplies, essential medicines, school supplies, drinking water, daily necessities, food, and sports equipment.

Members of the 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana provide free consulting service at the SOS Children's Village in Tlokweng, on the outskirts of Gaborone, Botswana, June 22, 2025. The 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana on Sunday conducted a free medical outreach service and made donations here. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Fan Wandong (L), head of the 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana, speaks during a free medical outreach provided by the Chinese medical team at the SOS Children's Village in Tlokweng, on the outskirts of Gaborone, Botswana, June 22, 2025. The 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana on Sunday conducted a free medical outreach service and made donations here. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Chen Liping, a member of the 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana, instructs locals on proper handwashing practice during a free medical outreach at the SOS Children's Village in Tlokweng, on the outskirts of Gaborone, Botswana, June 22, 2025. The 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana on Sunday conducted a free medical outreach service and made donations here. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Luo Jinying, head of the Gaborone branch of the 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana, instructs a local resident during a free medical outreach at the SOS Children's Village in Tlokweng, on the outskirts of Gaborone, Botswana, June 22, 2025. The 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana on Sunday conducted a free medical outreach service and made donations here. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

Motshwari Kitso, national director of SOS Children's Villages Botswana, speaks during a free medical outreach provided by the Chinese medical team at the SOS Children's Village in Tlokweng, on the outskirts of Gaborone, Botswana, June 22, 2025. The 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana on Sunday conducted a free medical outreach service and made donations here. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)