Track laying of Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway kicks off
A drone photo taken on Sept. 1, 2025 shows workers operating at the track laying construction site of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in Hejian city, north China's Hebei Province. Track-laying operation officially kicked off on Monday throughout the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Photo by Yuan Ruiyu/Xinhua)
Workers operate at the track laying construction site of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in Hejian city, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 1, 2025. Track-laying operation officially kicked off on Monday throughout the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Photo by Yuan Ruiyu/Xinhua)
Workers operate at the track laying construction site of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in Hejian city, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 1, 2025. Track-laying operation officially kicked off on Monday throughout the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Photo by Yuan Ruiyu/Xinhua)
Workers operate at the track laying construction site of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in Hejian city, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 1, 2025. Track-laying operation officially kicked off on Monday throughout the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Photo by Yuan Ruiyu/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Sept. 1, 2025 shows workers operating at the track laying construction site of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in Hejian city, north China's Hebei Province. Track-laying operation officially kicked off on Monday throughout the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Photo by Yuan Ruiyu/Xinhua)
Workers operate at the track laying construction site of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in Hejian city, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 1, 2025. Track-laying operation officially kicked off on Monday throughout the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Photo by Yuan Ruiyu/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- T-beam rotated into place on Shuhe River super major bridge in N China
- Hebei section of Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway under construction
- Binghui tunnel of Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway completed
- How Indonesia's first high-speed railway is transforming travel and driving economic growth
- Tunnel on Xikang High-Speed Railway drilled through in Shaanxi
- Field testing for new bullet train scheduled
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.