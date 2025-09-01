Track laying of Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway kicks off

Xinhua) 16:02, September 01, 2025

A drone photo taken on Sept. 1, 2025 shows workers operating at the track laying construction site of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in Hejian city, north China's Hebei Province. Track-laying operation officially kicked off on Monday throughout the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Photo by Yuan Ruiyu/Xinhua)

Workers operate at the track laying construction site of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in Hejian city, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 1, 2025. Track-laying operation officially kicked off on Monday throughout the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Photo by Yuan Ruiyu/Xinhua)

Workers operate at the track laying construction site of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in Hejian city, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 1, 2025. Track-laying operation officially kicked off on Monday throughout the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Photo by Yuan Ruiyu/Xinhua)

Workers operate at the track laying construction site of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in Hejian city, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 1, 2025. Track-laying operation officially kicked off on Monday throughout the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Photo by Yuan Ruiyu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 1, 2025 shows workers operating at the track laying construction site of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in Hejian city, north China's Hebei Province. Track-laying operation officially kicked off on Monday throughout the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Photo by Yuan Ruiyu/Xinhua)

Workers operate at the track laying construction site of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway in Hejian city, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 1, 2025. Track-laying operation officially kicked off on Monday throughout the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway. With a designed speed of 350 km per hour, the 552-kilometer-long railway will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in central China's Henan Province after completion. (Photo by Yuan Ruiyu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)