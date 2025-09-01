Home>>
Zimbabwean president arrives in Beijing for China's V-Day commemorations
(Xinhua) 15:39, September 01, 2025
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2025. Mnangagwa is invited to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War on Sept. 3. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2025. Mnangagwa is invited to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War on Sept. 3. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
