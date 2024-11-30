Zimbabwe-China cooperation in human resources enhances talent cultivation in Zimbabwe: Zimbabwean official

Xinhua) 10:56, November 30, 2024

HARARE, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The cooperation between Zimbabwe and China in human resources development has played a key role in enhancing skills training in the southern African country, a senior Zimbabwean official said Friday.

Speaking at a reception for the China-Zimbabwe Human Resources Development Cooperation held at the Chinese Embassy in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for the Mashonaland East Province Apollonia Munzverengwi said cooperation between the two sides in human resources development strengthens the existing bilateral relations.

She recalled her participation in a ministerial workshop on digital agriculture and rural revitalization in China, through which the Zimbabwean delegation composed of government officials drew valuable lessons from China's development of rural areas through rural revitalization.

Munzverengwi said they have learned a lot and are prepared to implement some of the insights gained, thus bridging the gap between the rich and the poor in Zimbabwe.

"It was an eye-opener. We learned a lot, visited smart cities, visited cooperatives, visited a research station, and brought back some ideas that we intend to implement in our provinces," she said.

In addition, she said concepts learned in China during the workshops such as vertical farming are useful in Zimbabwe as the demand for land continues to increase due to population growth.

In his remarks at the reception, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said human resources development cooperation has always been an integral part of China-Zimbabwe relations.

Zhou said that over the past year, approximately 700 Zimbabweans from diverse sectors have participated in various training and exchange programs in China, covering areas including education, finance, agriculture, health, public administration, poverty alleviation, diplomacy, tourism, railways, digital economy, and green development.

The ambassador said Zimbabwe faces a pressing need for cultivating and fostering more talent to achieve its industrialization and modernization, adding that China is determined to conduct more intensive and extensive cooperation on human resources with Zimbabwe.

