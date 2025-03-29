Chinese embassy donates Boer goats to empower Zimbabwean youths

March 29, 2025

HARARE, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe on Thursday handed over 30 Boer goats to youth clubs in Mashonaland Central Province as part of its efforts to boost youth empowerment in the country.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Tinoda Machakaire underlined the donation as a symbol of partnership, empowerment and hope for a brighter future for Zimbabwean youth.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to the Chinese embassy for this meaningful gesture of collaboration and support," Machakaire said, adding that the donation to 30 youth clubs engaged in goat production in the district serves as a reminder of the strong and enduring friendship between Zimbabwe and China.

He said the high-quality Boer bucks will play a crucial role in improving goat genetics and carcass weight, leading to increased incomes for young goat farmers in the district.

Charge d'Affaires and Minister Counsellor Cheng Yan said the donation exemplifies the shared commitment to youth empowerment and reflects the long-standing fraternal friendship between the two countries.

"This donation is part of the embassy's program called 'Youth Maker,' which was initiated by Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding last year to empower Zimbabwean youth through capacity building and practical assistance," he said.

The assistance is expected to enhance goat productivity through cross-breeding with local herds, thereby increasing the income of young people and enabling them to play a greater role in local economic development and livelihood promotion, Cheng said.

