China leads in Zimbabwe tobacco imports

Xinhua) 13:17, May 17, 2025

HARARE, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China has emerged as the leading importer of Zimbabwean tobacco leaf this marketing season, accounting for 38.8 percent of total exports since sales began in March, data from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) showed Friday.

The highest average export price this season -- 6.2 U.S. dollars per kg -- was recorded last Friday, up from 5.76 dollars during the same period last year. That day also saw the highest single-day sales volume to date, reaching 7.2 million kg, the largest Friday figure in Zimbabwe's tobacco sales history, according to the board.

"This unprecedented volume reflects the significant progress made by farmers, most of whom have now completed curing and grading," TIMB said.

Despite strong sales, around 40 percent of the crop remains unsold, with many companies still holding substantial volumes, it said.

Seasonal projections point to record-breaking totals, underscoring the need for enhanced coordination and capacity among all stakeholders to manage the remaining throughput efficiently, it added.

Tobacco is Zimbabwe's largest agricultural export and a major foreign currency earner, cultivated primarily by smallholder farmers.

