China leads in Zimbabwe tobacco imports
HARARE, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China has emerged as the leading importer of Zimbabwean tobacco leaf this marketing season, accounting for 38.8 percent of total exports since sales began in March, data from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) showed Friday.
The highest average export price this season -- 6.2 U.S. dollars per kg -- was recorded last Friday, up from 5.76 dollars during the same period last year. That day also saw the highest single-day sales volume to date, reaching 7.2 million kg, the largest Friday figure in Zimbabwe's tobacco sales history, according to the board.
"This unprecedented volume reflects the significant progress made by farmers, most of whom have now completed curing and grading," TIMB said.
Despite strong sales, around 40 percent of the crop remains unsold, with many companies still holding substantial volumes, it said.
Seasonal projections point to record-breaking totals, underscoring the need for enhanced coordination and capacity among all stakeholders to manage the remaining throughput efficiently, it added.
Tobacco is Zimbabwe's largest agricultural export and a major foreign currency earner, cultivated primarily by smallholder farmers.
Photos
Related Stories
- Zimbabwe-China cooperation in human resources enhances talent cultivation in Zimbabwe: Zimbabwean official
- Chinese embassy donates Boer goats to empower Zimbabwean youths
- Zimbabwean president vows to continue reforms to enhance public sector efficiency
- Zimbabwean minister says Chinese-funded projects instrumental in Zimbabwe's development
- SADC leaders to gather for annual meeting at China-aided building in Zimbabwe
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.