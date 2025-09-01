President of Timor-Leste's national parliament to visit China

Xinhua) 09:18, September 01, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- President of the National Parliament of Timor-Leste Maria Fernanda Lay will lead a delegation to visit China from Sept. 2 to 7, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee.

