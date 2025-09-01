2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship: China vs. France

Xinhua) 09:12, September 01, 2025

Tang Xin (L) of China competes during the round of 16 match between China and France at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Helena Cazaute (R) of France competes during the round of 16 match between China and France at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Gao Yi (L) of China competes during the round of 16 match between China and France at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Tang Xin (Top L) of China competes during the round of 16 match between China and France at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Gong Xiangyu (L) of China competes during the round of 16 match between China and France at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Players of France celebrate scoring during the round of 16 match between China and France at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Players of China celebrate scoring during the round of 16 match between China and France at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Iman Ndiaye (2nd L) of France competes during the round of 16 match between China and France at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

