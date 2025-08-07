Women's preliminary phase pool B match at Volleyball Women's U21 World Championship: China vs. Croatia
Zhao Zhexi (R) of China spikes the ball against Marija Mohorovic of Croatia during the women's preliminary phase pool B match between China and Croatia at the Volleyball Women's U21 World Championship in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)
Players of team China react after scoring during the women's preliminary phase pool B match between China and Croatia at the Volleyball Women's U21 World Championship in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)
Shan Linqian (R) of China celebrates scoring with teammates during the women's preliminary phase pool B match between China and Croatia at the Volleyball Women's U21 World Championship in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)
Li Chenxuan (R) of China spikes the ball as Marija Mohorovic (L, top) and Lorena Marija Sesar (C, top) of Croatia defend during the women's preliminary phase pool B match between China and Croatia at the Volleyball Women's U21 World Championship in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)
Antea Peric (1st L) and Marija Mohorovic (2nd L) of Croatia block the ball from Zhao Zhexi (front) of China during the women's preliminary phase pool B match between China and Croatia at the Volleyball Women's U21 World Championship in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)
Lorena Marija Sesar (L) of Croatia blocks the ball from Li Chenxuan of China during the women's preliminary phase pool B match between China and Croatia at the Volleyball Women's U21 World Championship in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, on Aug. 7, 2025. (Photo by Sahlan Kurniawan/Xinhua)
Photos
