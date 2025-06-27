Men's Volleyball Nations League 2025: China vs. Brazil

Wang Hebin (front R) of China sets the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Players of China celebrate scoring during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Wen Zihua (R) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Wang Hebin (R) of China sets the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Li Yongzhen of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Wen Zihua (top) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Zhai Dejun (top) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Yu Yaochen (top) of China sets the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Wang Hebin (L) of China sets the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Players of China celebrate scoring during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Rao Shuhan of China serves during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Players of China stand in line for the national anthem before the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

China's Qu Zongshuai (L) and Wen Zihua celebrate scoring during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Li Yongzhen (top) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Li Yongzhen (top R) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Rao Shuhan of China (front) serves during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Wang Hebin (2nd L) of China saves the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

Yu Yaochen (R) of China competes during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)

