Men's Volleyball Nations League 2025: China vs. Brazil
Wang Hebin (front R) of China sets the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Players of China celebrate scoring during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Wen Zihua (R) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Wang Hebin (R) of China sets the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Li Yongzhen of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Wen Zihua (top) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Zhai Dejun (top) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Yu Yaochen (top) of China sets the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Wang Hebin (L) of China sets the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Players of China celebrate scoring during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Rao Shuhan of China serves during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Players of China stand in line for the national anthem before the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
China's Qu Zongshuai (L) and Wen Zihua celebrate scoring during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Li Yongzhen (top) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Li Yongzhen (top R) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Rao Shuhan of China (front) serves during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Wang Hebin (2nd L) of China saves the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Yu Yaochen (R) of China competes during the Pool 5 match between China and Brazil at the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Chicago, the United States, June 26, 2025. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Women's Volleyball Nations League: China vs. Japan
- Women's Volleyball Nations League 2025 Pool 5 match: China vs. Bulgaria
- Women's Volleyball Nations League 2025: China vs. Czech Republic
- China men's volleyball team beats Serbia for first time in 15 years
- Men's Volleyball Nations League 2025: China vs. Japan
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.