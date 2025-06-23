Women's Volleyball Nations League: China vs. Japan

Xinhua) 09:22, June 23, 2025

Wu Mengjie (top R) of China competes during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Gong Xiangyu (top R) of China competes during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Chen Houyu (R) of China competes during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Players Gong Xiangyu (C), Wang Yuanyuan (L) and head coach Zhao Yong of China celebrate during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Chen Houyu (2nd L) of China competes during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Zhao Yong (top), head coach of China is seen during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Gong Xiangyu (R) of China competes during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Players of China celebrate during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Zhao Yong (C), head coach of China gives instructions during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Players of China stand in line for the national anthem before the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)