Women's Volleyball Nations League: China vs. Japan
Wu Mengjie (top R) of China competes during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Gong Xiangyu (top R) of China competes during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Chen Houyu (R) of China competes during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Players Gong Xiangyu (C), Wang Yuanyuan (L) and head coach Zhao Yong of China celebrate during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Chen Houyu (2nd L) of China competes during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Zhao Yong (top), head coach of China is seen during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Gong Xiangyu (R) of China competes during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Players of China celebrate during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Zhao Yong (C), head coach of China gives instructions during the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Players of China stand in line for the national anthem before the Pool 5 match between China and Japan at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
