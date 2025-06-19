Women's Volleyball Nations League 2025: China vs. Czech Republic
Michaela Mlejnkova (L) of the Czech Republic spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and the Czech Republic at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, China, June 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Wu Mengjie (front) of China competes during the Pool 5 match between China and the Czech Republic at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, China, June 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Wu Mengjie (L) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and the Czech Republic at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, China, June 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Players of China pose for a team photo after the Pool 5 match between China and the Czech Republic at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, China, June 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Players of China celebrate during the Pool 5 match between China and the Czech Republic at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, China, June 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Players of China stand in line for the national anthem before the Pool 5 match between China and the Czech Republic at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, China, June 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Players of China celebrate during the Pool 5 match between China and the Czech Republic at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, China, June 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Photos
