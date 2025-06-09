China dominates France at FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Beijing
Chinese and French volleyball players compete at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 Beijing at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 7, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
Host China thrilled the home crowd with a dominant straight-set victory over France on Saturday at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Beijing.
China swept France 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-11) in the evening session, delivering a commanding performance in front of a packed home audience at the National Indoor Stadium.
Players of China celebrate scoring during a match between China and France at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 Beijing at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 7, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
Chinese women's volleyball coach Zhao Yong guides his players during a match against France at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 Beijing at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, June 7, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
Players of China pose for a group photo after their match against France on June 7, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
Photo taken on June 7, 2025 shows Chinese players, June 7, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
