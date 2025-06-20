Women's Volleyball Nations League 2025 Pool 5 match: China vs. Bulgaria
Gong Xiangyu (R) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Bulgaria at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Wang Yuanyuan (top) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Bulgaria at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Players of China celebrate during the Pool 5 match between China and Bulgaria at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Players of China stand in line for the national anthem before the Pool 5 match between China and Bulgaria at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Wang Yuanyuan (2nd R) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Bulgaria at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Zhuang Yushan of China saves the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Bulgaria at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Players of China celebrate winning the Pool 5 match between China and Bulgaria at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Players of China celebrate winning the Pool 5 match between China and Bulgaria at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Wu Mengjie (Top L) of China celebrates scoring during the Pool 5 match between China and Bulgaria at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Wu Mengjie (Top L) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Bulgaria at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Players of China pose for photos after the Pool 5 match between China and Bulgaria at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Wu Mengjie (L) of China spikes the ball during the Pool 5 match between China and Bulgaria at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Hong Kong, south China, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Photos
