Women's Volleyball Nations League 2025: Canada vs. China
Zhuang Yushan (L) of China passes the ball during the match between Canada and China at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Arlington, the United States, July 11, 2025. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)
Wu Mengjie (Top L) of China spikes the ball during the match between Canada and China at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Arlington, the United States, July 11, 2025. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)
Zhao Yong (2nd L), head coach of China reacts during the match between Canada and China at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Arlington, the United States, July 11, 2025. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)
Gong Xiangyu (front) of China passes the ball during the match between Canada and China at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Arlington, the United States, July 11, 2025. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)
Gong Xiangyu (R) of China spikes the ball during the match between Canada and China at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Arlington, the United States, July 11, 2025. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)
Chen Houyu (L) of China celebrates scoring with her teammate Zhuang Yushan during the match between Canada and China at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Arlington, the United States, July 11, 2025. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)
Zhuang Yushan of China serves the ball during the match between Canada and China at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Arlington, the United States, July 11, 2025. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)
Ni Feifan of China celebrates scoring during the match between Canada and China at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Arlington, the United States, July 11, 2025. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)
Players of China pose for photos after the match between Canada and China at the Women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2025 in Arlington, the United States, July 11, 2025. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)
Photos
