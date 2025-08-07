FIVB president lauds China's role in volleyball's global growth

August 07, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- With a clear vision to double the global volleyball population from 800 million to 1.6 billion by 2032, the head of the sport's world governing body said China is playing a crucial role in that effort.

"We are coming to China at least twice a year, it is because of the huge potential of volleyball in China," said International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) president Fabio Azevedo in an exclusive interview with Xinhua during the FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Finals held in Ningbo, China.

"We want to grow to 1.6 billion people in only eight years from now. Without China, it would be impossible."

MAKING VOLLEYBALL ACCESSIBLE

With more than three decades of experience in the sport, Azevedo spoke with confidence about volleyball's future.

"I believe that volleyball in the future will be as popular as the big sports in the world," he said. "I believe the Americas is already a very great place for basketball, and Europe is consolidated with football. But we believe that Asia is the home place for volleyball."

Azevedo emphasized that volleyball goes beyond competition, highlighting values relevant to today's world.

"It promotes sport without violence, boys and girls, the elders and younger ones, can play together. Volleyball is about togetherness, about collaboration," he noted. "I have the right to touch the ball only once. I am together with five other colleagues in a limited space."

"This is what our world needs nowadays. We believe in the power of sport in making the world better and making society better," he added.

PROFESSIONALIZATION PUSH

While the FIVB has taken steps to professionalize the sport, Azevedo acknowledged that volleyball still lags behind football and basketball in commercial development.

"We are moving from political to professional," he said. "The establishment of Volleyball World, our commercial arm, four and a half years ago, was a great demonstration of moving in that direction."

Founded in 1947, the FIVB is still a relatively young organization. "The FIVB is only about 78 years old. I'm only the fifth president," Azevedo noted. "The way of becoming professional is what we've been doing last 12 years, establishing a great foundation, changing fundamental things in the sport to make it better, and building from there."

That includes developing stronger club systems, expanding media and marketing capabilities, and improving the presentation of events.

"We believe we are on the right way to being absolutely a professional sport."

TOGETHER AS ONE

For countries and regions where volleyball remains underdeveloped, the FIVB is focusing on grassroots programs and accessibility.

"Our motto is 'Together as One.' The strategy is bringing more people to play and enjoy the sport," Azevedo said.

Through the Volleyball Empowerment Program, the FIVB now supports more than 200 countries and regions.

"We want to have more people engaged. Making the sport more accessible is the way to make it more global," he said.

"There are two ways to grow: one is through strong national teams like the Chinese women's team, a very solid product, winning gold medals and inspiring generations. The other is through grassroots programs. A great example, there is a league in India only for kids, where over 10,000 kids are playing across more than 200 cities."

CHINA A KEY HOST FOR FUTURE FIVB EVENTS

Following the successful staging of the Women's VNL preliminary round in Beijing and the Men's VNL Finals in Ningbo, China has reinforced its reputation as a reliable and capable host for major international volleyball events.

"China is a great host. The level of professionalism is amazing. We saw full stadiums, even without China playing this weekend," Azevedo said. "I can assure you that China will keep organizing big events every year."

He also revealed that discussions are underway for China to potentially bid for the 2031 FIVB World Championships for both men and women.

"We are setting up a working group with China's General Administration of Sport, Chinese Olympic Committee, and China Volleyball Association to explore that possibility," he said.

"The fans were laughing, dancing, and yelling. That's the power of volleyball," Azevedo said, reflecting on the crowds in Ningbo. "I can assure that many kids in the stands are getting inspired to start playing volleyball as of today."

