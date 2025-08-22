Players of team China train ahead of FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship
Players of team China take part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)
Gong Xiangyu (R) of team China takes part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)
Players of team China take part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)
Zhao Yong (C), head coach of team China, reacts during a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)
Li Yingying of team China takes part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)
Zhuang Yushan (L) of team China listens to head coach Zhao Yong during a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)
Wang Mengjie of team China reacts during a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)
Li Yingying of team China takes part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)
Players of team China take part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)
Li Yingying (R) of team China takes part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)
Players of team China take part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)
Gong Xiangyu of team China takes part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)
Yang Hao, a coach member of team China, takes part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)
Players of team China take part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)
Players of team China take part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)
Photos
Related Stories
- Women's preliminary phase pool B match at Volleyball Women's U21 World Championship: China vs. Croatia
- FIVB president lauds China's role in volleyball's global growth
- China edges United States to conclude VNL preliminaries with fourth straight win
- Women's Volleyball Nations League 2025: Canada vs. China
- China edges Dominican Republic in five-set thriller in women's VNL
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.