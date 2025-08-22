We Are China

Players of team China train ahead of FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship

Xinhua) 10:34, August 22, 2025

Players of team China take part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Gong Xiangyu (R) of team China takes part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Players of team China take part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Zhao Yong (C), head coach of team China, reacts during a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Li Yingying of team China takes part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Zhuang Yushan (L) of team China listens to head coach Zhao Yong during a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Wang Mengjie of team China reacts during a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Li Yingying of team China takes part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Players of team China take part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Li Yingying (R) of team China takes part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Players of team China take part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Gong Xiangyu of team China takes part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Yang Hao, a coach member of team China, takes part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

Players of team China take part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Players of team China take part in a training session ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

