China advances to round of 16 with victory over Colombia

Xinhua) 09:21, August 26, 2025

Gong Xiangyu (top R) of China spikes the ball during the Preliminary Phase Pool F match between China and Colombia at the Volleyball Women's World Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)

CHIANG MAI, Thailand, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China booked the ticket to the round of 16 of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship on Monday after beating Colombia 3-1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16).

After China pulled away midway through the opening set to win 25-16, Columbia refused to back down in the second set before their resilience paid off and tied the score 23-23. A service fault by China handed Colombia a set point, which they converted with a solid block to see 25-23.

Outside hitter Tang Xin replaced Wu Mengjie at the beginning of the third set for China, and turned out to be instrumental with her power serves and spikes. China took the next two sets with style by 25-14, 25-16.

"I didn't expect that I would play today, so it was a bit sudden for me that I was brought on the court," said the 21-year-old Tang, "But after the first play, I can feel that I am in shape."

With two wins in hand and a berth in the knockout stage in Bangkok, China would vie for the top spot in the group in the third match against the Dominican Republic, which overpowered Mexico 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-20).

"We will try our best and prepare for our opponent," said Chinese captain Gong Xiangyu.

Dominican Republic's head coach Marcos Kwiek said his team would prepare for a five-set showdown with China. "China is always a tough team, a very strong one of the best teams in the world, but my team fights every time. The game is in the court, not outside the court," he said.

