Senegalese officials laud progress in implementing FOCAC Beijing Summit outcomes

Xinhua) 20:54, August 31, 2025

Chinese Ambassador to Senegal Li Zhigang speaks during a meeting on the first anniversary of the implementation of the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit in Dakar, Senegal, on Aug. 29, 2025. (Chinese Embassy in Senegal/Handout via Xinhua)

DAKAR, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Senegalese officials, political leaders, and scholars spoke highly of the progress made in implementing the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit at an event held Friday in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

The Chinese Embassy in Senegal hosted the meeting on the first anniversary of the implementation of the summit's outcomes, bringing together nearly 100 participants, including senior government officials, party representatives, and think tank scholars.

Mabouba Diagne, Senegalese minister of agriculture, food sovereignty and livestock, said in his speech that over the past year, both sides have turned the important consensus reached by their leaders into concrete results, which have been widely welcomed by the Senegalese people.

He reaffirmed Senegal's firm commitment to the one-China principle and expressed appreciation to China's just stance on major global issues, adding that the West African country is willing to work with China to build a Senegal-China community with a shared future.

Ayib Daffe, secretary-general of Senegal's ruling African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity, said the governance experience of the Communist Party of China offers important lessons for Senegal in exploring a modernization path suited to its national conditions. He added that his party is ready to deepen exchanges with the Chinese side to further advance bilateral relations and cooperation.

Cathy Diagne Thioye, director for Asia Pacific and the Middle East at Senegal's Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs, described the FOCAC as a model of South-South cooperation. She called on both sides to continue working together to implement priority projects under the forum framework.

Chinese Ambassador to Senegal Li Zhigang said that over the past year, China and Senegal have maintained close high-level exchanges, deepened political trust, steadily advanced economic cooperation, and strengthened cultural and people-to-people ties.

Li said the joint pursuit of modernization by China and Senegal will provide valuable experience for Africa and the wider Global South.

