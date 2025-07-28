Youth drive green cooperation between China and Africa

HANGZHOU, July 27 (Xinhua) -- With global momentum building for green development, cross-border youth collaboration is gaining new importance. Today, China and Africa are collaborating to cultivate a new generation of green leaders.

Reflecting this shared commitment, the 5th China-Africa Future Leaders' Dialogue Symposium on Green Development was held on Friday in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, bringing together young voices dedicated to environmental progress and sustainable cooperation.

At the event, Jemilatu Mamshie Bawa, chief operating officer of the All-Africa Students Union, called on young people from both sides to seize the opportunity and lead the green transformation.

The symposium aimed to implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and foster exchange and collaboration in promoting green development.

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the "two mountains" concept -- "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" -- Zhejiang Province has become a vivid example of turning ecological philosophy into tangible public benefits.

Participants visited local ecological projects to witness firsthand how sustainable development is embedded in urban planning and community life, creating a greener and more livable environment.

Ntsoaki Agnes Matela, a diplomat from the Embassy of Lesotho in China, said the future of China-Africa green cooperation depends on youth empowerment, institutional capacity building, and ongoing innovation.

"I stand with you, not only as a diplomat, but as a voice of a new African generation that believes deeply in sustainable wisdom, the power of youth, and the spirit of international cooperation," she said.

"Sustainable development cannot be spoken of without true access to clean energy, guiding principles, and inclusive innovation that empowers our young people," Matela added.

While African delegates discussed visions and partnership opportunities, their Chinese counterparts shared examples of green transition in action.

Qu Ping, a senior engineer at the Jinhua Ecological Environment Monitoring Center with 15 years of frontline experience, offered insights into the city's environmental progress.

"Jinhua's green transformation is not just an environmental milestone, it's a comprehensive model of institutional innovation, technological empowerment, and grassroots participation," she said.

Qu further detailed the shift from pollution control to ecological restoration that has reshaped Jinhua's urban development over recent years.

"Through reform, data-driven oversight, and public engagement, the concept of 'lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets' has been transformed into measurable results," she added.

Throughout the dialogue, young delegates expressed a shared commitment to translating green ideas into practical projects.

From ecological agriculture and renewable energy to sustainable building materials, many are planning collaborative China-Africa initiatives rooted in environmental responsibility.

Houakazolo Ketivi Lornede, a student from the Republic of the Congo at Zhejiang Normal University, shared his reflections on the power of green cooperation.

"In today's rapidly changing world, we face enormous challenges, from climate change to energy crises and conflict," he said. "True peace cannot be achieved by politics and economics alone. We need a form of cooperation that is sustainable, inclusive and green."

Building on the shared commitment to turn green ideals into action, Zhong Xingyu, a student at Tsinghua University, reflected on the enduring bond between China and Africa. He described the friendship as a legacy passed down through generations, strengthened by shared vision and mutual trust.

"Our future depends on youthful energy and shared responsibility," he said.

Zhong also shared his aspiration to participate in green infrastructure development across Africa, bringing technical expertise to support real-world sustainability goals.

Set against the broader backdrop of China's green development strategy and its deepening ties with Africa through FOCAC, the symposium underscored a shared commitment to sustainable growth.

In recent years, China has been making extensive efforts to share its green development experience with African countries, providing tangible support in technology and capacity building.

To date, China has undertaken over 100 clean energy and green development projects under the FOCAC framework, supporting African countries in their green and sustainable development.

"Young people across the continent are not only participants in green transition, but also key players in our shared prosperity," said Hodan Osman Abdi, Somali ambassador to China. "Now is the time for us to act together."

