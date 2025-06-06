Home>>
Chinese FM to attend FOCAC ministerial meeting of coordinators, 4th China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo
(Xinhua) 16:12, June 06, 2025
BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the opening ceremony of the Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province from June 10 to 12, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will also attend the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Changsha, said the spokesperson.
