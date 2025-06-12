Xi, Sassou Nguesso greet FOCAC ministerial meeting

11:03, June 12, 2025 By Zhao Jia ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping and President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso sent separate congratulatory letters on Wednesday to a ministerial meeting that has gathered more than 100 senior officials from China and Africa to pledge for strengthening solidarity and cooperation and promoting joint modernization.

The Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation opened in Changsha, Hunan province, on Wednesday. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of FOCAC.

In his letter, Xi said that FOCAC has effectively advanced the vigorous development of China-Africa relations since its establishment 25 years ago, becoming a fine example of solidarity and cooperation among Global South nations.

As the current international landscape is marked by changes and turmoil, Xi said that China is committed to providing new opportunities for the world with the new achievements of Chinese modernization and offering new impetus to Global South partners, including Africa, through its huge market.

The FOCAC Beijing Summit held in September last year resulted in a strong consensus on six proposals and 10 partnership initiatives aimed at jointly advancing modernization, marking a new phase in the development of the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Xi said that China and Africa have also reached consensus on launching the 2026 China-Africa year of people-to-people exchanges, which is expected to inject new vitality into China-Africa friendly cooperation.

China is ready to negotiate and sign the agreement of China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development to implement the zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent of tariff lines for 53 African countries that have diplomatic relations with China, he said.

China will provide more convenience for the least-developed countries in Africa to export to China, he added.

Xi said that China is also willing to work with Africa to fully implement the 10 partnership action plans, strengthen cooperation in key areas such as green industry, e-commerce and digital payments, science and technology and artificial intelligence, and expand collaboration in security, finance and the rule of law to drive high-quality development of China-Africa cooperation.

Xi emphasized that openness and cooperation are the right path for humanity, while mutual benefit and win-win outcomes reflect the shared aspiration of all people. Joint efforts by China and Africa to pursue modernization will enhance Global South solidarity and contribute to broader global peace and development, he said.

Xi called on both sides to earnestly implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit, contributing to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

China has established strategic partnerships with all African countries that have diplomatic relations with it, and it has been Africa's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years.

In his letter, Sassou Nguesso reaffirmed the Republic of Congo's commitment, as FOCAC's African co-chair, to working with China and other Global South partners to strengthen Belt and Road cooperation, promote a multipolar world free from unilateralism and protectionism, and advance inclusive globalization that benefits all nations.

Xi's message was read out at the opening ceremony of the ministerial meeting by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who highlighted the tangible results and enormous potential of cooperation between China, the largest developing country, and Africa, the continent with the highest concentration of developing countries.

According to Wang, over the past nine months, China's new investments in Africa have exceeded 13.3 billion yuan ($1.85 billion), with the total amount of various forms of financial support surpassing 150 billion yuan. Bilateral trade volume reached nearly $300 billion last year, setting a new record.

Describing China and Africa as the backbone of the Global South, he expressed confidence that the stability and resilience of their partnership will help both sides navigate global uncertainties.

As 2026 marks the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, Wang said a joint concept paper will be released to promote mutual understanding and cultural affinity through cooperation across business community, academia and civil society.

Speaking on behalf of African countries at the opening ceremony, Jean-Claude Gakosso, foreign minister of the Republic of Congo, said the Africa-China strategic partnership is built on mutual respect and mutual trust and is committed to unity, collaboration and mutual benefit.

He expressed gratitude for China's practical actions in supporting development in Africa, and reaffirmed Africa's commitment to implementing the outcomes of the Beijing Summit to help African people realize their dream of a better life.

The African side opposes unilateral sanctions and the abuse of tariff measures, and it will stand firmly with China to jointly address challenges, Gakosso added.

Speaking to China Daily on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, Mauritanian Minister of Economy and Finance Sid'Ahmed Ould Bouh said Xi's message reaffirms that "through continued commitment to China-Africa relations, we can work together to achieve shared goals — particularly in promoting trade, providing sustainable support for African countries, and further strengthening bilateral ties between China and Africa".

Zimbabwean Foreign Minister Amon Murwira called Xi's letter highly strategic. "It reflects that our cooperation is on the right path and that our long-standing friendship is built on mutual trust and genuine partnership. True friendship is demonstrated through the sharing of development initiatives, and this is what makes our collaboration so important to us," he told China Daily.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)