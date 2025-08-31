Chinese FM meets UN chief

Xinhua) 16:40, August 31, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 30, 2025. Guterres is here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

TIANJIN, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the port city of Tianjin on Saturday.

Guterres is here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025.

Noting that the global landscape is undergoing profound changes and that the world is at a crossroads over which path to follow, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stated that the role of the UN must be strengthened, not weakened.

The best way to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN is to uphold the correct view of World War II history, adhere to multilateralism, and support the UN's central role in international affairs, Wang said.

China supports the UN in building a more effective global governance system through reform to bring about a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress for the world, he added.

The international community is confronted with challenges, as unilateralism and power politics seriously undermine the UN and the multilateral system, Guterres noted.

Countries of the Global South, with China as a representative, are playing an increasingly important role in promoting global peace and development, he said, praising China's commitment to multilateralism and its strong support for the UN.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Tianjin, north China, Aug. 30, 2025. Guterres is here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)