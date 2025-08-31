Press briefing for Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of SCO held at media center

Journalists work during a press briefing of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission (GNFCC) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on SCO people-to-people exchanges and cooperation and the GNFCC's efforts to promote SCO people-to-people diplomacy at Tianjin Meijiang Convention Center in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 30, 2025. The press briefing was held here by the media center of SCO Summit 2025 on Saturday. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)

Zuo Hongbo (R, back), secretary general of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission (GNFCC) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), speaks during a press briefing of GNFCC on SCO people-to-people exchanges and cooperation and the GNFCC's efforts to promote SCO people-to-people diplomacy at Tianjin Meijiang Convention Center in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 30, 2025. The press briefing was held here by the media center of SCO Summit 2025 on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A Journalist asks questions during a press briefing of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission (GNFCC) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on SCO people-to-people exchanges and cooperation and the GNFCC's efforts to promote SCO people-to-people diplomacy at Tianjin Meijiang Convention Center in north China's Tianjin, Aug. 30, 2025. The press briefing was held here by the media center of SCO Summit 2025 on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

