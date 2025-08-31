Senior CPC official meets Egyptian prime minister

Xinhua) 16:04, August 31, 2025

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, north China, on Aug. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

TIANJIN, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Saturday met with Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly, who is here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025.

Noting that the two countries will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations next year, Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said that China will continue to work with Egypt to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen mutual support, and promote greater development in their cooperation across various fields.

Pledging firm adherence to the one-China principle and support for the three global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Madbouly said Egypt is willing to deepen the practical cooperation between the two sides and elevate their comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

