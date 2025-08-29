Chinese SOEs show generally stable performance in first 7 months

Xinhua) 17:02, August 29, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's state-owned and state-controlled enterprises showed generally stable performance in the first seven months of 2025, with revenues holding steady and profits recording a modest decline, official data showed on Friday.

Their total operating revenues came in at 47.31 trillion yuan (about 6.66 trillion U.S. dollars) during the January-July period, unchanged from a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

Total profits of these companies reached nearly 2.48 trillion yuan during the period, edging down 3.3 percent year on year, while their taxes and fees payable dropped slightly by 0.4 percent to nearly 3.47 trillion yuan.

The asset-liability ratio of these enterprises stood at 65.1 percent at the end of July, up 0.3 percentage points from a year earlier, the data showed.

