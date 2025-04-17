Chinese vice premier stresses need to deepen SOE reform, build regional emergency rescue centers
HARBIN, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has called for the deepened reform of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the accelerated establishment of regional emergency rescue centers.
Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province which began on Monday and ended on Wednesday.
He stressed the resolute need to make SOEs stronger and better, as well as the importance of reinforcing the principal role of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation, making breakthroughs in key technologies and forging new advantages.
Work must be done to efficiently allocate resources to principal businesses and important industries and sectors, strengthen core competitiveness, and make steady progress on the path of high-quality development, Zhang said.
It is necessary to advance the establishment of regional emergency rescue centers to cope with flood and forest fire, he said, stressing the importance of coordinating with local governments, of quick reactions, and of cross-regional support.
When inspecting local dairy firms, Zhang called for strengthened source management and full-chain oversight to improve food safety.
