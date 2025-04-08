Chinese state-owned capital operation firm increases holdings of ETFs, SOE stocks

Xinhua) 08:08, April 08, 2025

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- China Chengtong Holdings Group Ltd., a capital operation company under the country's state-assets regulator, said that it has increased its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and centrally administered state-owned enterprise (SOE) stocks, in an effort to safeguard the stable operations of the capital market.

In a Monday statement, the company said that it remains firmly optimistic about China's capital market prospects, and will continue to increase its holdings of SOE and technology innovation stocks.

It aims to be a long-term investor for listed firms and provide strong support for their high-quality development, according to the statement.

