Chinese SOEs maintain stable revenue in first four months of 2025
BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) maintained stable operations in the first four months of 2025, with their total operating revenue holding steady year on year, according to official data released Wednesday.
From January to April, the combined operating revenue of China's SOEs reached 26.276 trillion yuan (about 3.65 trillion U.S. dollars), remaining flat compared to the same period in 2024, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.
During the same period, total profits of the SOEs stood at 1.35 trillion yuan, down 1.7 percent year on year. The SOEs' tax and fees payments reached 2.04 trillion yuan, edging up 0.1 percent from a year earlier.
As of the end of April, the debt-to-asset ratio of the SOEs rose slightly to 65.1 percent, up 0.2 percentage points from the same period last year.
These figures were collected from SOEs in provincial-level regions and those administered by the central government, excluding financial firms.
