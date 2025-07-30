Home>>
Profits of Chinese SOEs post modest decline in H1
(Xinhua) 08:51, July 30, 2025
BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China's state-owned and state-controlled enterprises (SOEs) reported a modest retreat in both profit and revenue during the first half of 2025, official data showed Tuesday.
Profits for the period fell 3.1 percent year on year, while operating revenues slipped 0.2 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.
Taxes and fees payable by the companies totaled roughly 3 trillion yuan (about 419.52 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half, down 0.8 percent year on year.
Their asset-liability ratio stood at 65.2 percent at the end of June.
