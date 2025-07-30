China inaugurates Changan Auto as central SOE

Xinhua) 08:24, July 30, 2025

This photo taken on July 29, 2025 shows a scene during the inauguration ceremony of China Changan Automobile Group Co., Ltd. in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The inauguration ceremony of China Changan Automobile Group Co., Ltd. was held here on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the group's official operations as the first first-class Chinese centrally-administered state-owned enterprise (SOE) to be headquartered in the municipality. By now, three major centrally-administered SOE automobile groups have been set up in China, namely the FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, and China Changan Automobile Group. They are expected to help drive high-quality development in the intelligent new energy vehicle (NEV) industry and boost efforts to build world-class brands with global competence. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China's state-owned assets regulator on Tuesday announced the inauguration of China Changan Automobile Group Co., Ltd. as a centrally administered state-owned enterprise (SOE).

The move brings the total number of Chinese central SOEs to 100, and positions the company as the country's third central SOE in the automotive sector, joining FAW Group and Dongfeng Motor.

The company has 117 subsidiaries, with businesses spanning automobiles and auto components, motorcycles, and financial and logistics services.

It will focus on cultivating new quality productive forces such as intelligent vehicle robots and embodied AI. It is also expected to accelerate a global expansion, targeting markets such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Central and South America.

Industry observers view the move as a significant step in China's broader efforts to reform central SOEs and allocate state capital in an improved manner, while also strengthening the global competitiveness of the country's auto sector.

This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows a view of China Changan Automobile Group's digital and intelligent factory for the new energy vehicle AVATR in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The inauguration ceremony of China Changan Automobile Group Co., Ltd. was held here on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the group's official operations as the first first-class Chinese centrally-administered state-owned enterprise (SOE) to be headquartered in the municipality. By now, three major centrally-administered SOE automobile groups have been set up in China, namely the FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, and China Changan Automobile Group. They are expected to help drive high-quality development in the intelligent new energy vehicle (NEV) industry and boost efforts to build world-class brands with global competence. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows a view of China Changan Automobile Group's digital and intelligent factory for the new energy vehicle AVATR in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The inauguration ceremony of China Changan Automobile Group Co., Ltd. was held here on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the group's official operations as the first first-class Chinese centrally-administered state-owned enterprise (SOE) to be headquartered in the municipality. By now, three major centrally-administered SOE automobile groups have been set up in China, namely the FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, and China Changan Automobile Group. They are expected to help drive high-quality development in the intelligent new energy vehicle (NEV) industry and boost efforts to build world-class brands with global competence. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Guests attending the inauguration ceremony of China Changan Automobile Group Co., Ltd. learn about the new energy vehicle AVATR in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 29, 2025. The inauguration ceremony of China Changan Automobile Group Co., Ltd. was held here on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the group's official operations as the first first-class Chinese centrally-administered state-owned enterprise (SOE) to be headquartered in the municipality. By now, three major centrally-administered SOE automobile groups have been set up in China, namely the FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, and China Changan Automobile Group. They are expected to help drive high-quality development in the intelligent new energy vehicle (NEV) industry and boost efforts to build world-class brands with global competence. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

This photo taken on July 28, 2025 shows a view of China Changan Automobile Group's digital and intelligent factory for the new energy vehicle AVATR in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The inauguration ceremony of China Changan Automobile Group Co., Ltd. was held here on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the group's official operations as the first first-class Chinese centrally-administered state-owned enterprise (SOE) to be headquartered in the municipality. By now, three major centrally-administered SOE automobile groups have been set up in China, namely the FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, and China Changan Automobile Group. They are expected to help drive high-quality development in the intelligent new energy vehicle (NEV) industry and boost efforts to build world-class brands with global competence. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)