China launches new satellites from sea

Xinhua) 11:27, August 09, 2025

A Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) rocket carrying the Geely-04 constellation of satellites lifts off from sea near the city of Rizhao, in east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 9, 2025. (Photo by Guo Jinqi/Xinhua)

RIZHAO, Shandong, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) rocket lifted off on Saturday morning in east China's Shandong Province, sending the Geely-04 constellation of satellites into planned orbit.

The rocket blasted off from sea at 12:31 a.m. (Beijing Time) near the city of Rizhao. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore launch mission.

