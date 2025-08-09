China launches new satellites from sea
A Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) rocket carrying the Geely-04 constellation of satellites lifts off from sea near the city of Rizhao, in east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 9, 2025. (Photo by Guo Jinqi/Xinhua)
RIZHAO, Shandong, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3) rocket lifted off on Saturday morning in east China's Shandong Province, sending the Geely-04 constellation of satellites into planned orbit.
The rocket blasted off from sea at 12:31 a.m. (Beijing Time) near the city of Rizhao. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore launch mission.
