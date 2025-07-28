Small township in N China's Inner Mongolia draws visitors from across the country

People's Daily Online) 12:03, July 28, 2025

Stepping into Enhe, a Russian ethnic township in Ergun, Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, visitors are greeted by rows of neatly arranged wooden houses, Russian-style carriages, the mouthwatering aroma of freshly baked Russian bread, vibrant ethnic traditions, and stunning natural scenery.

Qu Chen, a woman of the Russian ethnic group, has been running a B&B in the township since 2006.

Photo shows an aerial view of Enhe, a Russian ethnic township in Ergun, Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Qi Haonan)

Photo shows a Russian-style house in Enhe, a Russian ethnic township in Ergun, Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Qi Haonan)

A man roasts meat at a courtyard in Enhe, a Russian ethnic township in Ergun, Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Rui)

Covering an area of 2,068 square kilometers, the township is the only one of its kind in China. It has a population of 2,984, 40 percent of whom are Russian ethnic people known for their hospitality and for preserving their traditions to this day.

By making the most of traditional Russian festivals, the township has turned ethnic culture and folk customs into a new driver of cultural and tourism integration. In 2007, the township began encouraging residents to develop tourism, including opening B&Bs. At the time, only four households were involved, but that number has since risen to 176, offering over 5,100 beds.

Today, tourism has grown into a key emerging industry for the township. In 2024, its villages welcomed 615,000 tourists, generating 92.25 million yuan (about $12.9 million) in revenue.

Qu Chen introduces culture of the Russian ethnic group in Enhe, a Russian ethnic township in Ergun, Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Rui)

The B&B business has greatly improved life for Qu and her family. She recalled that in 2006, she managed just five or six beds, whereas now she has 28 rooms.

Yu Xiao makes coffee at a café in Enhe, a Russian ethnic township in Ergun, Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Rui)

Yu Xiao, who runs a café in the township, rented a house in 2021 and transformed it into his business. Yu said he enjoys the pleasant climate and the kindness of the neighbors. Yu plans to settle down here and open a courtyard café.

The township has become a source of inspiration for artists. In 2017, an oil painting base was established there, and in April 2022, the "Enhe Oil Painting Town" trademark was officially registered.

Photo shows oil paintings on display at the oil painting base in Enhe, a Russian ethnic township in Ergun, Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yuxiu)

Since the oil painting base began operating, it has hosted over 60 events and welcomed more than 1,500 artists, who have produced over 600 oil paintings. More than 4,000 teachers and students from fine arts academies in the country have also visited the base to find inspiration and create their own works.

