China finds new type of rare earth in Inner Mongolia
WUHAN, July 18 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese geologists has identified a large deposit of a previously unknown rare-earth mineral in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
The rare earth, officially named by the International Mineralogical Association as Huanghoite-(Nd), is a new carbonate mineral dominated by neodymium, the "magnet metal" that underpins electric-vehicle motors and offshore wind turbines.
Researchers from the China University of Geosciences (Wuhan) and the Inner Mongolia geological survey institute discovered the reserves in the mid-section of the main orebody within the Bayan Obo deposit, the world's largest rare-earth mine.
Zhao Laishi, who led the team, said the find reflects the deposit's intricate geochemistry and resource diversity.
