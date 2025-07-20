Nadam Fair opens in Xilinhot, China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 11:05, July 20, 2025

Mongolian wrestlers show off their tradition during the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair held in Xilinhot, Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

The Nadam Fair opened here on Saturday, featuring night parade performances, intangible cultural heritage handicraft making events, and ethnic game experiences. The fair has effectively invigorated the summer tourism market, and attracted tourists to experience the charm of grassland culture.

A kid experiences the traditional Mongolian felt making during a Nadam fair held in Xilinhot, Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair held in Xilinhot, Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xilin Gol League Integrated Media Center/Handout via Xinhua)

People perform during the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair held in Xilinhot, Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

