Children participate in various activities during summer vacation across China

Xinhua) 11:00, July 28, 2025

Children practice Chinese martial art in Zunhua, north China's Hebei, July 26, 2025. Children participate in various activities during summer vacation across the country. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Children interact with a robotic dog in Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2025. Children participate in various activities during summer vacation across the country. (Photo by Pan Jianyong/Xinhua)

Children fly kites at Tiefo Village of Dazhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2025. Children participate in various activities during summer vacation across the country. (Photo by Deng Liangkui/Xinhua)

Children attending a dancing course practice in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2025. Children participate in various activities during summer vacation across the country. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

Children learn basketball skills in Gaomi City, east China's Shandong, July 25, 2025. Children participate in various activities during summer vacation across the country. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

Children practice roller skating at a square in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, July 26, 2025. Children participate in various activities during summer vacation across the country. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

Children play a game of outdoor adventure at a park in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 26, 2025. Children participate in various activities during summer vacation across the country. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

Children practice basketball skills in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan, July 26, 2025. Children participate in various activities during summer vacation across the country. (Photo by He Hongfu/Xinhua)

Children attending a dancing course practice in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2025. Children participate in various activities during summer vacation across the country. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Children learn playing Guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, under the guidance of a teacher in north China's Tianjin, July 26, 2025. Children participate in various activities during summer vacation across the country. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Children learn Go in Tengchong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 26, 2025. Children participate in various activities during summer vacation across the country. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

Children attending a dancing course practice in Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, July 24, 2025. Children participate in various activities during summer vacation across the country. (Photo by Zhao Dongshan/Xinhua)

