Children enjoy various activities at community service centers in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 10:40, July 22, 2025

Children play board games at a community service center in Shangcheng District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2025. Community service centers in Hangzhou provide childcare assistance and various activities to enrich children's summer vacation. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A girl learns painting under a teacher's guidance at a community service center in Shangcheng District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2025. Community service centers in Hangzhou provide childcare assistance and various activities to enrich children's summer vacation. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Children play coloring games with their teacher at a community service center in Gongshu District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2025. Community service centers in Hangzhou provide childcare assistance and various activities to enrich children's summer vacation. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Children sing songs with their teacher at a community service center in Shangcheng District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2025. Community service centers in Hangzhou provide childcare assistance and various activities to enrich children's summer vacation. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A girl reads a book at a community service center in Shangcheng District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2025. Community service centers in Hangzhou provide childcare assistance and various activities to enrich children's summer vacation. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

