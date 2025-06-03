Home>>
Small player, big talent: 6-year-old shines on badminton court
(People's Daily App) 13:07, June 03, 2025
A 6-year-old girl in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, is gaining attention online for her impressive badminton skills. Playing left-handed, she moves with control and agility well beyond her years.
