China's legal aid institutions handle 180,000 cases for minors in 2024

Xinhua) 11:22, May 30, 2025

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- In 2024, legal aid institutions across China handled a total of 180,000 cases in support of minors, delivering nearly 140,000 related legal consultations, according to the Ministry of Justice on Thursday.

In response to the emerging services needs of key groups, such as disadvantaged children and children whose parents live and work away from home, judicial administrative authorities at all levels have lowered the eligibility threshold for legal aid, expanded its coverage, and enhanced protections for these vulnerable groups, the ministry said.

Additionally, the ministry has guided localities to offer free, round-the-clock legal consultation services for minors through a multi-dimensional system that includes brick-and-mortar facilities, the 12348 hotline, and official websites for legal services.

Notably, the system also offers appointments and door-to-door services for children whose parents live and work away from home, and for children with disabilities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)