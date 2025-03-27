Little acrobat: three-year-old girl stuns with gymnastic skills!

(People's Daily App) 15:07, March 27, 2025

Tao Nuoyi, a three-year-old girl from Southwest China's Guizhou Province, has captured the attention of Chinese internet users by performing impressive gymnastics stunts, which she shares on the short video platform Douyin. At an age when many children are still learning to walk steadily, she can execute a cartwheel layout step-out and back handspin. One viewer commented that Tao could be a future gymnastics champion.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)