Crybaby turns into a smiley cutie pie

(People's Daily App) 16:40, May 26, 2025

A 4-year-old girl was getting a shot in Qihe county, East China's Shandong Province. Although afraid, when she noticed her dad filming her, she instinctively flashed a smile at the camera.

