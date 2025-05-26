Home>>
Crybaby turns into a smiley cutie pie
(People's Daily App) 16:40, May 26, 2025
A 4-year-old girl was getting a shot in Qihe county, East China's Shandong Province. Although afraid, when she noticed her dad filming her, she instinctively flashed a smile at the camera.
