Chinese Young Pioneers total 113 million members

Xinhua) 15:52, May 31, 2025

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Young Pioneers (CYP), a national mass organization for Chinese children, had about 113 million members across the country by the end of 2024, the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee said Saturday.

The CYP boasted some 176,000 work committees based in primary or middle schools, with more than 3 million counselors, according to the CYLC.

The CYP serves as a reserve force to build socialism and communism as well as realize national rejuvenation. Since it was founded in 1949, the organization has played an important role in promoting children's growth under the Party's leadership and the CYLC's guidance.

All Chinese students aged 6 to 14 can join the CYP.

The latest figures were released ahead of the International Children's Day on Sunday.

