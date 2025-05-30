In pics: women's singles quarterfinal at Singapore Badminton Open
An Se-young of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against Chen Yufei of China at the Singapore Badminton Open 2025 in Singapore, May 30, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Chen Yufei of China celebrates after winning the women's singles quarterfinal against An Se-young of South Korea at the Singapore Badminton Open 2025 in Singapore, May 30, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Chen Yufei of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against An Se-young of South Korea at the Singapore Badminton Open 2025 in Singapore, May 30, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
An Se-young of South Korea hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against Chen Yufei of China at the Singapore Badminton Open 2025 in Singapore, May 30, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Chen Yufei of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against An Se-young of South Korea at the Singapore Badminton Open 2025 in Singapore, May 30, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Chen Yufei of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against An Se-young of South Korea at the Singapore Badminton Open 2025 in Singapore, May 30, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
An Se-young of South Korea reacts during the women's singles quarterfinal against Chen Yufei of China at the Singapore Badminton Open 2025 in Singapore, May 30, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Chen Yufei of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against An Se-young of South Korea at the Singapore Badminton Open 2025 in Singapore, May 30, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Chen Yufei of China celebrates after winning the women's singles quarterfinal against An Se-young of South Korea at the Singapore Badminton Open 2025 in Singapore, May 30, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
