Highlights of Malaysia Masters 2025 badminton tournament

Xinhua) 17:00, May 23, 2025

Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping (L) of China compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal against Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand at 2025 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping (R) of China compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal against Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand at 2025 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Feng Yanzhe(2nd R)/Huang Dongping (3rd R) of China greet Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran(1st L) of Thailand after their mixed doubles quarterfinal at 2025 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Feng Yanzhe(front R)/Huang Dongping (front L) of China take selfie with fans after the mixed doubles quarterfinal against Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand at 2025 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Li Shifeng of China hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal against Ng Ka Long Angus of China's Hong Kong at 2025 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Li Shifeng of China hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal against Ng Ka Long Angus of China's Hong Kong at 2025 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Ng Ka Long Angus of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal against Li Shifeng of China at 2025 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Ng Ka Long Angus of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal against Li Shifeng of China at 2025 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Cheng Xing (top)/Zhang Chi of China compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal against Dejan Ferdinansyah/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia at the Malaysia Masters 2025 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Cheng Xing (L)/Zhang Chi of China compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal against Dejan Ferdinansyah/Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia at the Malaysia Masters 2025 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Jiang Zhenbang (L)/Wei Yaxin of China compete during the mixed doubles quarterfinal against Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto of India at 2025 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Wang Zhiyi of China celebrates after winning the women's singles quarterfinal against Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam at 2025 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Han Yue of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal against Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia at the Malaysia Masters 2025 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Han Yue of China poses for a photo after the women's singles quarterfinal against Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia at the Malaysia Masters 2025 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

